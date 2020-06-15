All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1914 Lennox Drive # 227

1914 Lennox Drive · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, pantry, island and stainless steel appliances Water/Sewer is included in the rent. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area! Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more.

*One Year Lease required
*Accept 1 pet up to 50lbs with additional pet rent and deposit.
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Available Move in Date: August 17, 2020

(RLNE2189585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have any available units?
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have?
Some of 1914 Lennox Drive # 227's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 does offer parking.
Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have a pool?
Yes, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 has a pool.
Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have accessible units?
No, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1914 Lennox Drive # 227 has units with air conditioning.
