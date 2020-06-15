Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool

1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, pantry, island and stainless steel appliances Water/Sewer is included in the rent. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area! Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more.



*One Year Lease required

*Accept 1 pet up to 50lbs with additional pet rent and deposit.

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Available Move in Date: August 17, 2020



