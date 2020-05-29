Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

1828 Cassandra Dr #152 Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, pantry, island and stainless steel appliances Water/Sewer is included in the rent. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*One Pet Accepted under 50lbs with additional deposit and rent

*Available June 12th, 2020



