All apartments in Eldersburg
Find more places like 1828 Cassandra Dr #152.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eldersburg, MD
/
1828 Cassandra Dr #152
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1828 Cassandra Dr #152

1828 Cassandra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eldersburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1828 Cassandra Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
1828 Cassandra Dr #152 Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, pantry, island and stainless steel appliances Water/Sewer is included in the rent. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*One Pet Accepted under 50lbs with additional deposit and rent
*Available June 12th, 2020

(RLNE5780705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have any available units?
1828 Cassandra Dr #152 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have?
Some of 1828 Cassandra Dr #152's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Cassandra Dr #152 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 offer parking?
No, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 does not offer parking.
Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have a pool?
Yes, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 has a pool.
Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have accessible units?
No, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 Cassandra Dr #152 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eldersburg 1 BedroomsEldersburg 2 Bedrooms
Eldersburg 3 BedroomsEldersburg Apartments with Parking
Eldersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDParkville, PAGlenn Dale, MDNew Freedom, PACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College