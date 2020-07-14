All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

The Waldon

3801 Memory Ln · (833) 216-5197
Location

3801 Memory Ln, Edgewood, MD 21009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3849-B · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 3835-A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Waldon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Our terraced one-floor layout features private entrances, creating a unique separate-home feel for residents. This Abingdon community is proud to offer the modern conveniences you crave, in a beautiful, tranquil setting. We can’t wait to welcome you home to The Waldon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Waldon have any available units?
The Waldon has 2 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Waldon have?
Some of The Waldon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Waldon currently offering any rent specials?
The Waldon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Waldon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Waldon is pet friendly.
Does The Waldon offer parking?
No, The Waldon does not offer parking.
Does The Waldon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Waldon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Waldon have a pool?
No, The Waldon does not have a pool.
Does The Waldon have accessible units?
No, The Waldon does not have accessible units.
Does The Waldon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Waldon has units with dishwashers.
Does The Waldon have units with air conditioning?
No, The Waldon does not have units with air conditioning.

