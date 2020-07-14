Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground

Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Our terraced one-floor layout features private entrances, creating a unique separate-home feel for residents. This Abingdon community is proud to offer the modern conveniences you crave, in a beautiful, tranquil setting. We can’t wait to welcome you home to The Waldon!