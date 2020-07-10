All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:37 PM

950 Top View Drive - 1

950 Topview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

950 Topview Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have any available units?
950 Top View Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 950 Top View Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
950 Top View Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Top View Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

