Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:37 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
950 Top View Drive - 1
950 Topview Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
950 Topview Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have any available units?
950 Top View Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
Is 950 Top View Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
950 Top View Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Top View Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Top View Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Top View Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
