905 WOODBRIDGE COURT
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

905 WOODBRIDGE COURT

905 Woodbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

905 Woodbridge Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
905 WOODBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
905 WOODBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

