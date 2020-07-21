903 Swallow Crest Ct Unit A.

Amenities

EDGEWOOD - WOODBRIDGE CENTER CONDO - 2 Bedroom 1 bath condo in Woodbridge Center.

Ground floor with private entrance.

Walk in closet. Den. Community Pool.



For showings call 410-836-8689 X 1

To apply visit us at at www.hutchins-property.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1858251)