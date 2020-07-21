---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43ccc3708a ---- Great two story condo for rent. Kitchen with dishwasher refrigerator and stove. Washer and dryer in unit. Carpet throughout. Powder room on ground level. 3 bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Shared garage. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Windstream Way have any available units?
802 Windstream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 802 Windstream Way have?
Some of 802 Windstream Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Windstream Way currently offering any rent specials?
802 Windstream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.