Edgewood, MD
661 Harr Park Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 5
661 Harr Park Court
661 Harr Park Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
661 Harr Park Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
EDGEWOOD - STREAM SIDE - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse
Finished basement / Deck / Fenced yard
For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1
To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.com
(RLNE2600794)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 661 Harr Park Court have any available units?
661 Harr Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Edgewood, MD
.
Is 661 Harr Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
661 Harr Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Harr Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 661 Harr Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 661 Harr Park Court offer parking?
No, 661 Harr Park Court does not offer parking.
Does 661 Harr Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Harr Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Harr Park Court have a pool?
No, 661 Harr Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 661 Harr Park Court have accessible units?
No, 661 Harr Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Harr Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Harr Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Harr Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Harr Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.
