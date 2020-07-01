Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 642 BURLINGTON CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
642 BURLINGTON CT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
642 BURLINGTON CT
642 Burlington Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
642 Burlington Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Classy 3 BR-2-1/2 Bath Rental - Granite Counters- Stainless Steel Appliances--Updated Baths-Central A/C Finished Lower Level- -- Plan to See It Today!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT have any available units?
642 BURLINGTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
What amenities does 642 BURLINGTON CT have?
Some of 642 BURLINGTON CT's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 642 BURLINGTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
642 BURLINGTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 BURLINGTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 642 BURLINGTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 642 BURLINGTON CT offers parking.
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 BURLINGTON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT have a pool?
No, 642 BURLINGTON CT does not have a pool.
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT have accessible units?
No, 642 BURLINGTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 BURLINGTON CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 BURLINGTON CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 642 BURLINGTON CT has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Similar Pages
Edgewood 1 Bedrooms
Edgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Balcony
Edgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Lancaster, PA
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Newark, DE
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Elkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Bear, DE
White Marsh, MD
Beltsville, MD
Elkton, MD
Linthicum, MD
Arbutus, MD
Lutherville, MD
Westminster, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible College
University of Delaware
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College