Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 4
502 JAMESTOWN COURT
502 Jamestown Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
502 Jamestown Court, Edgewood, MD 21040
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have any available units?
502 JAMESTOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
Is 502 JAMESTOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
502 JAMESTOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 JAMESTOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT offer parking?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
