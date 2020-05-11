All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 502 JAMESTOWN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
502 JAMESTOWN COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

502 JAMESTOWN COURT

502 Jamestown Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

502 Jamestown Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have any available units?
502 JAMESTOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 502 JAMESTOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
502 JAMESTOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 JAMESTOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT offer parking?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 JAMESTOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 JAMESTOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College