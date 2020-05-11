All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE

3503 Henry Harford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Henry Harford Drive, Edgewood, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE EVERY SUNDAY! STUNNING 5-6 BEDROOM WITH ALL APPLIANCES* NEW CARPET* FRESHLY PAINTED* MOVE-IN READY* GORGEOUS HARDWOOD ENTRY FOYER* LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET* SOAKING TUB* SEPARATE SHOWER* DOUBLE VANITY* LARGE BAY WINDOW* BEDROOM OR OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL* COOKING ISLAND* GARDEN WINDOW* LARGE DECK* 210 WARRANTY*FIN. BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH*FENCED PRIVATE BACKYARD* YOU WILL LOVE WHAT YOU SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have any available units?
3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
