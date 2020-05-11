OPEN HOUSE EVERY SUNDAY! STUNNING 5-6 BEDROOM WITH ALL APPLIANCES* NEW CARPET* FRESHLY PAINTED* MOVE-IN READY* GORGEOUS HARDWOOD ENTRY FOYER* LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET* SOAKING TUB* SEPARATE SHOWER* DOUBLE VANITY* LARGE BAY WINDOW* BEDROOM OR OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL* COOKING ISLAND* GARDEN WINDOW* LARGE DECK* 210 WARRANTY*FIN. BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH*FENCED PRIVATE BACKYARD* YOU WILL LOVE WHAT YOU SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have any available units?
3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.