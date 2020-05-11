3503 HENRY HARFORD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE EVERY SUNDAY! STUNNING 5-6 BEDROOM WITH ALL APPLIANCES* NEW CARPET* FRESHLY PAINTED* MOVE-IN READY* GORGEOUS HARDWOOD ENTRY FOYER* LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET* SOAKING TUB* SEPARATE SHOWER* DOUBLE VANITY* LARGE BAY WINDOW* BEDROOM OR OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL* COOKING ISLAND* GARDEN WINDOW* LARGE DECK* 210 WARRANTY*FIN. BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH*FENCED PRIVATE BACKYARD* YOU WILL LOVE WHAT YOU SEE!