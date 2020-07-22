All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY

3412 Albantowne Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3412 Albantowne Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY have any available units?
3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY offers parking.
Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY have a pool?
No, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 ALBANTOWNE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdgewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryersEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLochearn, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College