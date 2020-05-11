9'Ceilings On 1st Floor. Gas Fireplace In Fam Rm. Brick Front. Tray Ceilings In Dining Rm. Chair & Crown Moldings In Living & Dining Rms. Ceramic Baths, Kit & Foyer. Gas Heat. Large Deck. Finished Rm In Lower Lvl W/ Additional Partially Fin Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 BLACKBIRD COURT have any available units?
313 BLACKBIRD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 313 BLACKBIRD COURT have?
Some of 313 BLACKBIRD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 BLACKBIRD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
313 BLACKBIRD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.