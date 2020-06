3067 RAKING LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

NICE WELL KEPT VERY SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH 3 LEVEL BUMP OUT FIRST TIME BEING OFFERED FOR RENT ! HUGE KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE VIEWS THE WOODS. 1ST FLOOR IS VERY OPEN. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH AND ROOM FOR STORAGE! WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH A SMALL PATIO A SHED IN THE BACK YARD. MASTER BATH OFFERS A SOAKING TUB WITH A SEPRATE SHOWER AND DOUBLE VANITY. THIS ONE SHOWS GREATAVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020, NO PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED, NO SMOKING. MUST USE LISTING BROKER LEASE AGREEMENT AND RENTAL APPLICATION FOUND ON VIEW DOCUMENTS. THE 1ST MONTH RENT AND THE SECURITY DEPOSIT MONIES ARE DUE AT THE TIME THE APPLICATION IS ACCEPTED AND WHEN LEASE AGREEMENT IS SIGNED IN THE FORM OF A CASHIER CHECK OR MONEY ORDERS . APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER PERSON