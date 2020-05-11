All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 2436 Beaver Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
2436 Beaver Crossing
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2436 Beaver Crossing

2436 Beaver Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2436 Beaver Crossing Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large townhome available in quiet community! - Up for rent we have a large and spacious town home in a quiet community in Edgewood! Here are the features that make this place a GREAT deal:

1.) 3 bedrooms with a huge master suite and bathroom
2.) Additional office room that can be used as a 4th bedroom if needed
3.) Finished basement living/ club area with walk out to back yard
4.) Vaulted ceilings throughout house!
5.) 2.5 bathrooms
6.) Nice deck on second level with stairs down to the yard
7.) Central air and heat

This property has tons of space for a professional or a family. Come see it today, won't last long with under-market pricing!

For more pictures and online application, go to mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5652084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Beaver Crossing have any available units?
2436 Beaver Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 2436 Beaver Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Beaver Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Beaver Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Beaver Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 2436 Beaver Crossing offer parking?
No, 2436 Beaver Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Beaver Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Beaver Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Beaver Crossing have a pool?
No, 2436 Beaver Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Beaver Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2436 Beaver Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Beaver Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 Beaver Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Beaver Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2436 Beaver Crossing has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College