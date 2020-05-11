2436 Beaver Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large townhome available in quiet community! - Up for rent we have a large and spacious town home in a quiet community in Edgewood! Here are the features that make this place a GREAT deal:



1.) 3 bedrooms with a huge master suite and bathroom

2.) Additional office room that can be used as a 4th bedroom if needed

3.) Finished basement living/ club area with walk out to back yard

4.) Vaulted ceilings throughout house!

5.) 2.5 bathrooms

6.) Nice deck on second level with stairs down to the yard

7.) Central air and heat



This property has tons of space for a professional or a family. Come see it today, won't last long with under-market pricing!



For more pictures and online application, go to mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5652084)