All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1977 Brookside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1977 Brookside Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1977 Brookside Dr

1977 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1977 Brookside Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Edgewood

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Partially Finished Basement
-All New Windows
-Sliding Glass Door in Basement
-Private Fenced in Backyard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Brookside Dr have any available units?
1977 Brookside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1977 Brookside Dr have?
Some of 1977 Brookside Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Brookside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Brookside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Brookside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1977 Brookside Dr offer parking?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1977 Brookside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Brookside Dr have a pool?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Brookside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Brookside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Brookside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Brookside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryersEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLochearn, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College