Edgewood, MD
1830 Eloise Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

1830 Eloise Lane

1830 Eloise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Eloise Lane, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath available for rent. Large lower level family room that walks out to fenced yard. Conveniently located near shopping centers, Rt 40& I95. Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Eloise Lane have any available units?
1830 Eloise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1830 Eloise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Eloise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Eloise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Eloise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1830 Eloise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Eloise Lane offers parking.
Does 1830 Eloise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Eloise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Eloise Lane have a pool?
No, 1830 Eloise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Eloise Lane have accessible units?
No, 1830 Eloise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Eloise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Eloise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Eloise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Eloise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

