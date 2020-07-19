All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, MD
1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE

1752 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Brookside Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Townhome, 4 Beds, 1.5 Baths. Will Be Cleaned Before Tenant Moves In, available immediately. All programs/Sect 8 accepted. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1752 BROOKSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
