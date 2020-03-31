All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

1724 JUDY WAY

1724 Judy Way · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Judy Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 JUDY WAY have any available units?
1724 JUDY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1724 JUDY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1724 JUDY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 JUDY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1724 JUDY WAY offer parking?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1724 JUDY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 JUDY WAY have a pool?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1724 JUDY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 JUDY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 JUDY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 JUDY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
