All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1703 Philadelphia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1703 Philadelphia Road
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1703 Philadelphia Road
1703 Maryland Highway 7
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1703 Maryland Highway 7, Edgewood, MD 21085
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road have any available units?
1703 Philadelphia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
What amenities does 1703 Philadelphia Road have?
Some of 1703 Philadelphia Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1703 Philadelphia Road currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Philadelphia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Philadelphia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Philadelphia Road is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road offer parking?
No, 1703 Philadelphia Road does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Philadelphia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road have a pool?
No, 1703 Philadelphia Road does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road have accessible units?
No, 1703 Philadelphia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Philadelphia Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Philadelphia Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1703 Philadelphia Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
