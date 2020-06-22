All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, MD
1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:34 PM

1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2

1514 Edgewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Vouchers Welcome 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Detached Home with Large Yard - New Appliances, Fresh Paint-New Floors-Great Location Close to Interstates, Restaurants and Shopping. Plenty of Parking- - Pets Allowed on Case By Case Basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have any available units?
1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have?
Some of 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 offers parking.
Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have a pool?
No, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have accessible units?
No, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 EDGEWOOD RD #APT 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
