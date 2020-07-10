Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1427 Harford Square Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1427 Harford Square Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1427 Harford Square Drive
1427 Harford Square Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1427 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive have any available units?
1427 Harford Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
Is 1427 Harford Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Harford Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Harford Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive offer parking?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive have a pool?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Harford Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 Harford Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Similar Pages
Edgewood 1 Bedrooms
Edgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Edgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Lancaster, PA
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Newark, DE
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Elkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Bear, DE
White Marsh, MD
Beltsville, MD
Elkton, MD
Linthicum, MD
Arbutus, MD
Lutherville, MD
Westminster, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible College
University of Delaware
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College