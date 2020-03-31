All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR

1335 Harford Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR have any available units?
1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR offers parking.
Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR have a pool?
No, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR have accessible units?
No, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 HARFORD SQUARE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
