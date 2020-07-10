All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT

1305 Cedar Crest Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1305 Cedar Crest Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Penthouse (Top Floor) 2 bed 1 full bath condo! Very nice finishes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT have any available units?
1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT offer parking?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT have a pool?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 S CEDAR CREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College