Edgewood, MD
/
1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY
1301 Clover Valley Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1301 Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 full baths Condo in Woodbridge community of Edgewood, Excellent location. Washer/Dryer, Central Air. Easy to show. Water included in rent. Vouchers considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have any available units?
1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
What amenities does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have?
Some of 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY offer parking?
No, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 CLOVER VALLEY WAY has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
