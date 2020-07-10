All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:15 AM

1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY

1001 Crimson Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Crimson Tree Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immediate Move-in. All new Carpet and Paint! Great unit at an amazing rate RENTAL UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY $895 per month NICE upper level CONDO, private entrance, balcony, garage. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have any available units?
1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY offers parking.
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have a pool?
No, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

