Immediate Move-in. All new Carpet and Paint! Great unit at an amazing rate RENTAL UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY $895 per month NICE upper level CONDO, private entrance, balcony, garage. No pets and no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY have any available units?
1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1001 CRIMSON TREE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.