1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT THROUGH 6/30! July rent and security deposit due at lease signing! Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath GROUND level condo! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in your kitchen. Extra office area! Private master bathroom! Backs to wooded area for additional privacy! Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.