FREE RENT THROUGH 6/30! July rent and security deposit due at lease signing! Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath GROUND level condo! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in your kitchen. Extra office area! Private master bathroom! Backs to wooded area for additional privacy! Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have any available units?
1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have?
Some of 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE offer parking?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have a pool?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
