All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE

1000 Magnolia Woods Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Magnolia Woods Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT THROUGH 6/30! July rent and security deposit due at lease signing! Great 2 bedroom 2 full bath GROUND level condo! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in your kitchen. Extra office area! Private master bathroom! Backs to wooded area for additional privacy! Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have any available units?
1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have?
Some of 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE offer parking?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have a pool?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 MAGNOLIA WOODS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College