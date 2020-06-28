All apartments in East Riverdale
6014 Mustang Drive

6014 Mustang Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/144ccf40a7 ---- Wow! 5 level split! Three bedrooms upstairs plus a mancave on the lower level that could be a 4th bedroom! Beautiful hardwood floors! Nice kitchen! Separate dining room! Washer and dryer included! This place is CLEAN! See photos! Negotiable 1 Car Garage Carpet Ceiling Fan City Water Disposal Dryer Gas Heating Ice Maker No Fireplace Public Sewer Range Stove Washer Window/Wall Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Mustang Drive have any available units?
6014 Mustang Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 6014 Mustang Drive have?
Some of 6014 Mustang Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Mustang Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Mustang Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Mustang Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Mustang Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 6014 Mustang Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Mustang Drive offers parking.
Does 6014 Mustang Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 Mustang Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Mustang Drive have a pool?
No, 6014 Mustang Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Mustang Drive have accessible units?
No, 6014 Mustang Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Mustang Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Mustang Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Mustang Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Mustang Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
