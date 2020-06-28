6014 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD 20737 East Riverdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/144ccf40a7 ---- Wow! 5 level split! Three bedrooms upstairs plus a mancave on the lower level that could be a 4th bedroom! Beautiful hardwood floors! Nice kitchen! Separate dining room! Washer and dryer included! This place is CLEAN! See photos! Negotiable 1 Car Garage Carpet Ceiling Fan City Water Disposal Dryer Gas Heating Ice Maker No Fireplace Public Sewer Range Stove Washer Window/Wall Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
