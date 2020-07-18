Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 5710 64TH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
5710 64TH PLACE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5710 64TH PLACE
5710 64th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5710 64th Place, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 AND HALF BATH DETACHED HOME FOR RENT RENT REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have any available units?
5710 64TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Riverdale, MD
.
Is 5710 64TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5710 64TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 64TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Riverdale
.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Similar Pages
East Riverdale 1 Bedrooms
East Riverdale 2 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible Apartments
East Riverdale Apartments with Balconies
East Riverdale Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
Groveton, VA
North Potomac, MD
Fairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Seabrook, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Parole, MD
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Jessup, MD
Fort Belvoir, VA
Savage, MD
Riverdale Park, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America