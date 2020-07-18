All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 5710 64TH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
5710 64TH PLACE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

5710 64TH PLACE

5710 64th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5710 64th Place, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 AND HALF BATH DETACHED HOME FOR RENT RENT REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 64TH PLACE have any available units?
5710 64TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
Is 5710 64TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5710 64TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 64TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 64TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 64TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737

Similar Pages

East Riverdale 1 BedroomsEast Riverdale 2 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Balconies
East Riverdale Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America