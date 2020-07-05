All apartments in East Riverdale
5707 NICHOLSON STREET
5707 NICHOLSON STREET

5707 Nicholson Street · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Nicholson Street, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Move into this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom semi-detached house in Riverdale Park! This home has a new roof and windows and hardwood flooring. Just minutes from public transportation and the future PURPLE line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET have any available units?
5707 NICHOLSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
Is 5707 NICHOLSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5707 NICHOLSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 NICHOLSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET offer parking?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET have a pool?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 NICHOLSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 NICHOLSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

