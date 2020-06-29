All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 5540 60TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
5540 60TH AVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

5540 60TH AVE

5540 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5540 60th Avenue, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move in Ready Home. Main level includes spacious living room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated Full Bath. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. 1 Nice sized bedroom + Den (second potential bedroom). Second floor includes Full Bath + 3 Bedrooms. Attic fully finished to be second den 6th Bedroom. Spacious backyard for get togethers. Very convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 60TH AVE have any available units?
5540 60TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 5540 60TH AVE have?
Some of 5540 60TH AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 60TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5540 60TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 60TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5540 60TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 5540 60TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5540 60TH AVE offers parking.
Does 5540 60TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 60TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 60TH AVE have a pool?
No, 5540 60TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5540 60TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 5540 60TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 60TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 60TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5540 60TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5540 60TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737

Similar Pages

East Riverdale 2 BedroomsEast Riverdale 3 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Parking
East Riverdale Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD
Largo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyPrince George's Community College
Marymount University