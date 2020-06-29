5540 60TH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move in Ready Home. Main level includes spacious living room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated Full Bath. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. 1 Nice sized bedroom + Den (second potential bedroom). Second floor includes Full Bath + 3 Bedrooms. Attic fully finished to be second den 6th Bedroom. Spacious backyard for get togethers. Very convenient location.