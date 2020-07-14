All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
Holiday Gate Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Holiday Gate Apartments

1610 Melbourne Rd · (410) 438-8309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 Melbourne Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR11 · Avail. now

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BR18 · Avail. now

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holiday Gate Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Holiday Gate located in a neighborhood surrounded by homes in the heart of Dundalk in Baltimore County. You can choose a classic or renovated one or two bedroom apartment with cross ventilation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holiday Gate Apartments have any available units?
Holiday Gate Apartments has 2 units available starting at $917 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Holiday Gate Apartments have?
Some of Holiday Gate Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holiday Gate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Holiday Gate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holiday Gate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Holiday Gate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Holiday Gate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Holiday Gate Apartments offers parking.
Does Holiday Gate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Holiday Gate Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Holiday Gate Apartments have a pool?
No, Holiday Gate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Holiday Gate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Holiday Gate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Holiday Gate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Holiday Gate Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
