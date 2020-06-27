MOVE IN READY! very well maintained corner house neat, nice, so cozy with beautiful fans, full bath room basement updated, cute kitchen with appliances, nice hardwood flooring, parking off street and pad in the rear. shows well
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 967 ELTON AVENUE have?
Some of 967 ELTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 ELTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
967 ELTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.