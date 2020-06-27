All apartments in Dundalk
967 ELTON AVENUE
967 ELTON AVENUE

967 Elton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

967 Elton Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY! very well maintained corner house neat, nice, so cozy with beautiful fans, full bath room basement updated, cute kitchen with appliances, nice hardwood flooring, parking off street and pad in the rear. shows well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 ELTON AVENUE have any available units?
967 ELTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 ELTON AVENUE have?
Some of 967 ELTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 ELTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
967 ELTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 ELTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 967 ELTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 967 ELTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 967 ELTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 967 ELTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 ELTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 ELTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 967 ELTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 967 ELTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 967 ELTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 967 ELTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 ELTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
