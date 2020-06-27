952 Elton Ave

Amenities

Come and see this newly renovated 4 bedroom home located in Dundalk, MD. This home is fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances & washer and dryer, granite countertops, fully finished basement, 1 full bathroom, a brand HVAC system, covered front porch and a rear parking! Easy access to I-695, shopping centers, local bus lines and also near Skateland North Point. This home is absolutely stunning and an opportunity you don't want to miss.



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit