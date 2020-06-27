All apartments in Dundalk
952 Elton Ave

952 Elton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

952 Elton Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this newly renovated 4 bedroom home located in Dundalk, MD. This home is fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances & washer and dryer, granite countertops, fully finished basement, 1 full bathroom, a brand HVAC system, covered front porch and a rear parking! Easy access to I-695, shopping centers, local bus lines and also near Skateland North Point. This home is absolutely stunning and an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Elton Ave have any available units?
952 Elton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Elton Ave have?
Some of 952 Elton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Elton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
952 Elton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Elton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Elton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 952 Elton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 952 Elton Ave offers parking.
Does 952 Elton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 Elton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Elton Ave have a pool?
No, 952 Elton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 952 Elton Ave have accessible units?
No, 952 Elton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Elton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Elton Ave has units with dishwashers.
