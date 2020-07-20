All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 849 Mildred Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
849 Mildred Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

849 Mildred Ave

849 Mildred Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

849 Mildred Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom House with Basement! - Up for rent we have a nice freshly painted house, with a basement and lots more! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 1.5 Bathrooms
3.) Fresh Paint
4.) Carpets cleaned professionally
5.) Dark laminate hardwood on main level
6.) Nice back porch with brand new roof/ overhang, and two car parking pad!
7.) Storage shed out back
8.) Washer and dryer included
9.) Central air and heat- no need for window units!
10.) Nice bright main bathroom with skylight

This house will not last long, so check it out today! More pictures and application available at mhpropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Mildred Ave have any available units?
849 Mildred Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Mildred Ave have?
Some of 849 Mildred Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Mildred Ave currently offering any rent specials?
849 Mildred Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Mildred Ave pet-friendly?
No, 849 Mildred Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 849 Mildred Ave offer parking?
Yes, 849 Mildred Ave offers parking.
Does 849 Mildred Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 Mildred Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Mildred Ave have a pool?
No, 849 Mildred Ave does not have a pool.
Does 849 Mildred Ave have accessible units?
No, 849 Mildred Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Mildred Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 Mildred Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College