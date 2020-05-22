All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
84 Yorkway
84 Yorkway

84 Yorkway · No Longer Available
Location

84 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SFH - Historic Dundalk - Gorgeous 3 bedroom SFH in Historic Dundalk boasts wood floors and tons of space! The main level offers a huge family room and a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops plus a bonus breakfast room. The upper level provides a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet plus two additional bedrooms, a den, and shared hall bath. Additional features include a finished lower-level and a fenced yard with custom stone patio and built-in fire pit!

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Renters insurance required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4557166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Yorkway have any available units?
84 Yorkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Yorkway have?
Some of 84 Yorkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Yorkway currently offering any rent specials?
84 Yorkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Yorkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Yorkway is pet friendly.
Does 84 Yorkway offer parking?
Yes, 84 Yorkway offers parking.
Does 84 Yorkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Yorkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Yorkway have a pool?
No, 84 Yorkway does not have a pool.
Does 84 Yorkway have accessible units?
No, 84 Yorkway does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Yorkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Yorkway does not have units with dishwashers.
