84 Yorkway

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SFH - Historic Dundalk - Gorgeous 3 bedroom SFH in Historic Dundalk boasts wood floors and tons of space! The main level offers a huge family room and a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops plus a bonus breakfast room. The upper level provides a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet plus two additional bedrooms, a den, and shared hall bath. Additional features include a finished lower-level and a fenced yard with custom stone patio and built-in fire pit!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Renters insurance required!



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



