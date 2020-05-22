All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE

8319 Bufflehead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8319 Bufflehead Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom 4 bath home for rent on a beautiful Peninsula in Dundalk. This home features 2 master bedrooms, and upstairs laundry closet, and a two car garage. This community is lovely with walking trails and water views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE have any available units?
8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 BUFFLEHEAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
