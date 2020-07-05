All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8263 Kavanagh Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8263 Kavanagh Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

8263 Kavanagh Road

8263 Kavanagh Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8263 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Nice Neighborhood! Reasonable Rent! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, updated 3 Level Townhouse located in nice Neighborhood! Covered front porch. Fenced in front yard. Central Air! Finished room in basement that could be 3rd Bedroom. Rent Includes Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5223238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8263 Kavanagh Road have any available units?
8263 Kavanagh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8263 Kavanagh Road have?
Some of 8263 Kavanagh Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8263 Kavanagh Road currently offering any rent specials?
8263 Kavanagh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8263 Kavanagh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8263 Kavanagh Road is pet friendly.
Does 8263 Kavanagh Road offer parking?
No, 8263 Kavanagh Road does not offer parking.
Does 8263 Kavanagh Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8263 Kavanagh Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8263 Kavanagh Road have a pool?
No, 8263 Kavanagh Road does not have a pool.
Does 8263 Kavanagh Road have accessible units?
No, 8263 Kavanagh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8263 Kavanagh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8263 Kavanagh Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College