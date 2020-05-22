8173 Kavanagh Road

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

End Group Townhouse! Central Air! Nice Neighborhood - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Level End of Group Townhouse that has been updated recently. Central Air! Freshly painted. New Flooring in the Living Room and Dining Room. Large unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage. Fenced in side yard. Parking Pad. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4931522)