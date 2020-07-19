All apartments in Dundalk
8170 KAVANAGH ROAD
8170 KAVANAGH ROAD

8170 Kavanagh Road · No Longer Available
Location

8170 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated townhouse! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have any available units?
8170 KAVANAGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have?
Some of 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8170 KAVANAGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD offer parking?
No, 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
