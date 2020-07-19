Newly renovated townhouse! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have any available units?
8170 KAVANAGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD have?
Some of 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 KAVANAGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8170 KAVANAGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.