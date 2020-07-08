816 Mildred Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Reasonably Priced 3 Level Townhouse! New Carpet! Updated Kitchen! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 BR, 3 Level Townhouse. New Carpet. New flooring Living Room and Dining Room. Freshly painted. Updated Kitchen. Large unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage. Fenced in rear yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE3805034)