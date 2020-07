Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Fully renovated town home is ready for you to move right in! New carpet and paint throughout. Brand new, open concept kitchen with new stainless appliances. 2 completely new full baths with tile. Everything is new new NEW!! Central air. Off street parking with carport in rear. Vouchers accepted!