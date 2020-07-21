8100 Mid Haven Road

Amenities

End of Group 3 Level Townhouse Located in Nice Neighborhood! Large Yard! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this End of Group 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Reasonable rent! Located in great neighborhood! Large yard with parking pad for off street parking. New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room and Kitchen. Basement has room that is finished. Fenced in yard. Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4251503)