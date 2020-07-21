End of Group 3 Level Townhouse Located in Nice Neighborhood! Large Yard! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this End of Group 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Reasonable rent! Located in great neighborhood! Large yard with parking pad for off street parking. New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room and Kitchen. Basement has room that is finished. Fenced in yard. Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8100 Mid Haven Road have any available units?
8100 Mid Haven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Mid Haven Road have?
Some of 8100 Mid Haven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Mid Haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Mid Haven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Mid Haven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 Mid Haven Road is pet friendly.
Does 8100 Mid Haven Road offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Mid Haven Road offers parking.
Does 8100 Mid Haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 Mid Haven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Mid Haven Road have a pool?
No, 8100 Mid Haven Road does not have a pool.
Does 8100 Mid Haven Road have accessible units?
No, 8100 Mid Haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Mid Haven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 Mid Haven Road does not have units with dishwashers.