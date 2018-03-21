Recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA townhome in Berkshire! Open main level floor plan w/ laminate floors and recessed lighting. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertop peninsula and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and new carpeting. Fully finished basement w/ new carpet and half bathroom. Fully fenced front and rear yard w/ covered porch and deck. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE have any available units?
803 JAYDEE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE have?
Some of 803 JAYDEE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 JAYDEE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
803 JAYDEE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 JAYDEE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 JAYDEE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 803 JAYDEE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 JAYDEE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 803 JAYDEE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 803 JAYDEE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 803 JAYDEE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 JAYDEE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
