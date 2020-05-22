7973 St Monica Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Reduced Rent! 3 Level Townhouse. Parking Pad! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in great neighborhood! New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. New Updated Bathroom. Covered front porch. Parking Pad for off street parking. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE5738379)