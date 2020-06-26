7940 Saint Monica Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by August 9,2019.



View this beautiful home located in Dundalk, MD. Fully renovate, end of group home equipped with updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances. It also includes new flooring all through out the unit, finished basement, new HVAC system, 2 car driveway and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Call us now. This will not last.



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY***