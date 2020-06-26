All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

7940 Saint Monica Dr

7940 Saint Monica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7940 Saint Monica Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by August 9,2019.

View this beautiful home located in Dundalk, MD. Fully renovate, end of group home equipped with updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances. It also includes new flooring all through out the unit, finished basement, new HVAC system, 2 car driveway and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Call us now. This will not last.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Saint Monica Dr have any available units?
7940 Saint Monica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Saint Monica Dr have?
Some of 7940 Saint Monica Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Saint Monica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Saint Monica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Saint Monica Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 Saint Monica Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7940 Saint Monica Dr offer parking?
No, 7940 Saint Monica Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7940 Saint Monica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 Saint Monica Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Saint Monica Dr have a pool?
No, 7940 Saint Monica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Saint Monica Dr have accessible units?
No, 7940 Saint Monica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Saint Monica Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 Saint Monica Dr has units with dishwashers.
