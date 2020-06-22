All apartments in Dundalk
7939 WYNBROOK ROAD
7939 WYNBROOK ROAD

7939 Wynbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

7939 Wynbrook Road, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 full Bath Townhouse conveniently located near I-95 and shopping. Hardwood floor and more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD have any available units?
7939 WYNBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7939 WYNBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7939 WYNBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
