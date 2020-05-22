Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
7937 St Monica Dr
7937 Saint Monica Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7937 Saint Monica Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Dundalk
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Finished Basement
-Washer & Dryer
-Lots of Sunlight
-Section Accepted
(RLNE4921934)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7937 St Monica Dr have any available units?
7937 St Monica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7937 St Monica Dr have?
Some of 7937 St Monica Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7937 St Monica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7937 St Monica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 St Monica Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7937 St Monica Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7937 St Monica Dr offer parking?
No, 7937 St Monica Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7937 St Monica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7937 St Monica Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 St Monica Dr have a pool?
No, 7937 St Monica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7937 St Monica Dr have accessible units?
No, 7937 St Monica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 St Monica Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7937 St Monica Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
