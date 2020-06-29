All apartments in Dundalk
7915 St Bridget Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

7915 St Bridget Lane

7915 Saint Bridget Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Saint Bridget Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Level Townhouse Located in Nice Neighborhood! Parking Pad! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in great neighborhood! Central Air. Large deck with parking pad for off street parking. New carpet. Freshly painted. Fenced in front yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5501589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7915 St Bridget Lane have any available units?
7915 St Bridget Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 St Bridget Lane have?
Some of 7915 St Bridget Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 St Bridget Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7915 St Bridget Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 St Bridget Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 St Bridget Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7915 St Bridget Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7915 St Bridget Lane offers parking.
Does 7915 St Bridget Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 St Bridget Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 St Bridget Lane have a pool?
No, 7915 St Bridget Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7915 St Bridget Lane have accessible units?
No, 7915 St Bridget Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 St Bridget Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 St Bridget Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

