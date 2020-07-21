7904 St Gregory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! Nice Neighborhood! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom, updated 3 Level Townhouse located in great neighborhood! New Carpet. New flooring in Kitchen. Freshly painted. Covered front porch. Large unfinished room in the basement with plenty of room for storage. Parking Pad! Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE3746156)