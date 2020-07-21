All apartments in Dundalk
7904 St Gregory Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

7904 St Gregory Drive

7904 Saint Gregory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7904 Saint Gregory Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! Nice Neighborhood! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom, updated 3 Level Townhouse located in great neighborhood! New Carpet. New flooring in Kitchen. Freshly painted. Covered front porch. Large unfinished room in the basement with plenty of room for storage. Parking Pad! Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE3746156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 St Gregory Drive have any available units?
7904 St Gregory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 St Gregory Drive have?
Some of 7904 St Gregory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 St Gregory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7904 St Gregory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 St Gregory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 St Gregory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7904 St Gregory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7904 St Gregory Drive offers parking.
Does 7904 St Gregory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 St Gregory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 St Gregory Drive have a pool?
No, 7904 St Gregory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7904 St Gregory Drive have accessible units?
No, 7904 St Gregory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 St Gregory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 St Gregory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
